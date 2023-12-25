Related video above: Tampa International Airport holiday travel rush begins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa International Airport is experiencing several delays and flight cancellations as travelers make their rounds on Christmas Day.

Ahead of the holiday, the airport expected to see thousands of passengers and prepare for the busy travel season. However, as of early Monday morning, five flights have been canceled, with an additional 18 delayed flights.

According to the TPA website, a total of 490 flights will take off from Tampa on Christmas Day.

Flying out of TPA? The airport urges passengers to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information. For more information, visit the airport’s website here.