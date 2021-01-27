Tampa ICU nurse selected as honorary captain for Super Bowl coin toss

TAMPA (WFLA) — A COVID Intensive Care Unit nurse at Tampa General Hospital has been selected to serve as an honorary captain during the coin toss at Super Bowl LV.

Nurse Suzie Dorner will join two other honorary captains for the coin toss at Raymond James Stadium Feb. 7.

Trimaine Davis, a school teacher in Los Angeles, and James Martin, a Marine Corps Veteran from Pittsburgh, were also honored. The league says the three community heroes are “symbolic of the thousands of health-care professionals, educators, and veterans throughout our country who continue to care for, heal and support those in need during the pandemic.”

Dorner, who has lost two grandparents during the pandemic, has been serving the Tampa community for more than eight years.

We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”