TAMPA (WFLA) — The Westin Hotel in Tampa was evacuated Sunday morning as firefighters put out a fire in a guest room on the 13th floor.
Tampa Fire Rescue responded to hotel on Courtney Campbell Causeway at 9:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke originating from the 13th floor of the hotel.
The fire was located inside a guest room and quickly put out.
There were no reported injuries, according to the fire department.
LATEST STORIES:
- Chain-reaction crash kills 3 teens walking along road
- WATCH: Health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 24
- Pixar short film to feature studio’s first gay main character
- Florida surpasses 50,000 cases of coronavirus
- Tampa hotel evacuated after fire on 13th floor