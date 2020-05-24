Tampa hotel evacuated after fire on 13th floor

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Westin Hotel in Tampa was evacuated Sunday morning as firefighters put out a fire in a guest room on the 13th floor.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to hotel on Courtney Campbell Causeway at 9:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke originating from the 13th floor of the hotel.

The fire was located inside a guest room and quickly put out.

There were no reported injuries, according to the fire department.

