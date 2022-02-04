Tampa Hispanic families hit by SNAP benefit delays

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For almost a decade, Ángel Blanco, 75, had no problem receiving his Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefit, or SNAP, until he had to renew in October 2020, the date in which he ceased to have those resources.

Holding multiple letters, petitions and documents in his hand, Blanco told us how he feels.

“Really like defeated and let down,” Blanco said. Not having those resources has hit him hard. “That affects my diet and therefore if it affects your diet it affects your health. Because if you don’t eat properly, then your health, your immune system is not the same.”

It’s been 16 months since Blanco received assistance, so he has had to seek support in some Tampa Bay churches. “They give us some food necessary for subsistence,” Blanco said.

(Angel Blanco shows papers from DCF over his SNAP benefit renewal)

While he waited for help, he has not stood idly by. Blanco claimed he has unsuccessfully contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families, state senators and filed two motions in court, hoping someone will listen.

“I even wrote to the governor,” he said. Given the hundreds of complaints received, the 8 On Your Side team asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about the backlog and what his administration was doing to address this serious problem.

When questioned, DeSantis said that “…many things are happening right now. A wide range of issues is being processed. But we want them resolved. We will work with the department of children and families and see how the process can be expedited. It’s important to people.”

For his part, Blanco said it is time to act without so much bureaucracy. He said they should solve the problems, they have to solve them.

8 On Your Side and 8 On Your Side’s Noticias Tampa Hoy have been investigating delays in the allocation of SNAP benefits. We are currently collecting claim information to send to the authorities. If you want to include your name on the list, fill out the form here.

If there is any story that needs investigation, call 813-3145694 or email vkislinger@WFLA.com