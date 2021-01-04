Tampa Heights Elementary reopens more than 3 years after fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than three years after a devastating fire destroyed Robert E. Lee Elementary, the school, now called Tampa Heights Elementary, will reopen to students Monday.

The historic school has been closed since it burned down in an electrical fire in Sept. 2017 after Hurricane Irma knocked out power throughout the area.

Bricks, tile, and flooring salvaged from the debris were used to rebuild the building.

On Monday, more than 300 students and 55 staff members will return to class when the school reopens for the first time.

A red carpet will be rolled out for students, and there will be a brief dedication ceremony after the bell rings at 8:45 a.m.

