BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa General Hospital now has more room to treat cancer patients at its Brandon location.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the newly-expanded TGH Cancer Institute, which has begun welcoming patients.

The new space has 26 additional infusion bays that are easily-accessible and will provide privacy for those undergoing treatment.

Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, Chief of Oncology said Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is huge for the community.

“Patients I think now realize that they can get very, number one world-class care, but [also] close to home and integrated care in their backyard,” Dr. Schwarzberg said.

The final phase of the master plan welcomes a new radiation oncology center.

In addition to care, hospital officials said the entire master facility plan creates more than 6,000 jobs and will contribute an estimated $1 billion to the local economy.