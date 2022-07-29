TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the help of a conservative advocacy group, a Tampa gas station plans to provide its customers with a little relief at the pump next week.

Flatwoods Marathon, 17519 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, has teamed up with Americans for Prosperity (AFP)— a libertarian conservative political advocacy group founded by Charles Koch and his late brother, David— to temporarily lower the price of gas to $2.38 per gallon.

The event will take place Monday, Aug. 1 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The promotion is part of the group’s national “The True Cost of Washington” campaign, which aims to ” highlights rising costs for Americans and their businesses,” at different gas stations across the country.

In Florida, the national average price of gas was $2.38 per gallon in mid-January. It’s about $4.03 per gallon as of this writing.

“The federal government’s top-down spending policies and burdensome regulations have led to skyrocketing costs, the highest levels of inflation in four decades, and supply chain crises. The Sunshine State, its communities, and businesses are feeling the impact as everyday goods have become significantly more expensive,” the group said in a press release.

According to AAA, the most important driver of gas prices is crude oil. Experts say gas prices have also risen significantly due to COVID-19 and other market factors.

A number of AFP activists will be at the event to discuss inflation and “offer grassroot solutions.”