Tampa gas prices among highest in Florida, AAA data shows

Gas prices are shown Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tumwater, Wash. The cost of gasoline is pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The average price of gasoline has skyrocketed to record levels at pumps across the state, with the Tampa Bay area placing among the top-priced counties in Florida.

On Friday, AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline in Hillsborough County to be $4.405, making it the ninth highest county in the state. Just ahead of it was Hernando County, at $4.408.

According to price charts from GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Tampa has gone up roughly 90 cents since March 1, a 22% jump in price.

The average price for a regular-grade gallon of gas in all of Florida was $4.378 on Friday, three cents higher than a day prior, and 70 cents higher than one week ago. The average price of gas on the same day in 2021 was $2.85, a difference of $1.524 and an increase of 42%.

Other states like California and Nevada have seen similar increases in price. On Friday, AAA reported the average price of gas in California to be $5.721 and $4.920 in Nevada.

President Joe Biden had previously said the rising cost of oil is out of his control telling reporters he “can’t do much right now.” The president added that “Russia is responsible.”

Experts have said prices at the pump could get higher as Americans are already facing the economic woes of high inflation, persistent supply chain issues and the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine.