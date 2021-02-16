Tampa flights impacted by winter weather storms across US

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although Tampa isn’t getting the winter weather we’re seeing across the rest of the country, people here are still feeling the impact of it.

Tampa International Airport officials tell 8 On Your Side that 33 flights were canceled on Tuesday; 13 of those were either going to or coming from Texas. There were also several delays to other cities like Baltimore, St. Louis and Detroit.

“We would’ve stayed at the house a little longer and went swimming and stuff, but we didn’t realize it was delayed until we got here,” Damien Sczepaniak told us.

He and his family’s flight to Detroit was delayed twice.

“Just got to make the best of the scenario, so just sitting here having lunch,” he said.

TPA is encouraging travelers to check their flight information before heading to the airport, especially if they’re trying to travel to the Dallas or Houston areas.