Tampa flights delayed after temporary closure of Jacksonville air traffic control center

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa International Airport is experiencing “widespread delays” due to a temporary closure of Jacksonville’s FAA Air Traffic Control Center.

According to First Coast News in Jacksonville, the FAA JAX Center temporarily closed for cleaning after a positive COVID-19 case Sunday. The Jacksonville International Airport remained open.

The air traffic control center will be closed until about 6 p.m., according to reports.

The closure has had an impact on flights in and out of Tampa, according to TPA. The airport urges passengers to check your airline for your flight status.

