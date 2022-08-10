Kayla Lyon, the director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, urged Iowans to avoid the same mistake. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Those seeking their next adventure on a fishing trip can now book on a new app called “FishingBooker.”

The app lets anglers connect fish fishing guides based on their location. Those searching can read reviews and compare charters, as well as see photos and videos of the vessel. Destinations are available in more than 1,900 destinations worldwide.

On the app, those interested can browse charters, book trips and contact captains. The app itself is free.

The app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.