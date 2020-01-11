Residents evacuated for 2-alarm condo fire in Westshore District

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue battled a 2-alarm fire at a condominium complex in the Westshore District Saturday morning.

The fire occurred at the Villa Sonoma complex at International Plaza.

All residents were evacuated and no one was injured, the fire department said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss