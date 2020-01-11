Residents evacuated for 2-alarm condo fire in Westshore District

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a Winter Haven man after discovering he was not taking care of his dog and her four puppies, one of which was dead and another having to be euthanized.

Polk County Animal Control responded to the backyard of a home in Winter Haven Dec. 8 after receiving a tip regarding a possibly injured dog and four puppies not being cared for.