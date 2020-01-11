Residents evacuated for 2-alarm condo fire in Westshore District

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue battled a 2-alarm fire at a condominium complex in the Westshore District Saturday morning.
The fire occurred at the Villa Sonoma complex at International Plaza.
All residents were evacuated and no one was injured, the fire department said.
