TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As a fire investigator for the City of Tampa, Francisco Rosete said he’s nearly seen it all.

“Fingers, hands, facial burns, eyes are all in play when you’re doing fireworks,” Rosete said. “And you’re not being safe about them.”

Around New Year’s Eve and July 4 celebrations, Rosete said Tampa Fire Rescue sees an uptick in calls.

“Fireworks are dangerous, that’s number one, right?” Rosete said. “So we always say, ‘Leave it to the professionals.’ If you can, go see a professional show.”

But if you plan on lighting your own fireworks on Dec. 31, the fire investigator has some basic tips.

“We always recommend having a bucket of water so that you can put your fireworks in it,” Rosete explained. “Douse them good in water before you decide to throw them in the trash.”

He said he’s seen cases of trash cans lighting on fire from spent fireworks.

Rosete added — use the fireworks the way the instructions say.

“Light one firework at a time, don’t light them all in concession,” Rosete said. “Stay away from alcohol if you’re the competent adult that’s going to be in charge of lighting.”

Rosete said with the recent rain in the Tampa Bay area, any fireworks that aren’t stored properly may get wet, leading to more duds, which can be dangerous.

“Just when you think it’s not going to pop,” Rosete said. “It’s going to pop in your face.”

He said duds need 20 to 30 minutes to cool off, then dunk them in water too.

Rosete suggested giving kids glow sticks instead of sparklers, too, since sparklers burn very hot close to fingers and hands.