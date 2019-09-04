Tampa Fire Rescue prepares for hurricanes at home and away

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian is a strong reminder of just how dangerous hurricane season can be.

According to Storm Team 8, we’re not even at the peak of it yet. So rescue crews in our communities continue to prepare.

Tampa Fire Rescue has an entire fleet of vehicles ready to deploy to any area impacted by a natural disaster.

Each of their trucks is supped up with life-saving tools to keep you out of harm’s way.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross chatted with Captain Charles Eliason at Station 1 in downtown Tampa about how Tampa Fire Rescue is ready to go at a moments notice and what you can do to stay safe.

