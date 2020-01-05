Tampa Fire Rescue on scene of restaurant fire in Downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a restaurant fire in Downtown Tampa.

According to Jason Penny with Tampa Fire Rescue, the fire took place at the SzeChuan House, located at 508 North Franklin Street around 5:44 p.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the back of the building. This was a three-alarm fire.

Penny said traffic has been blocked off between Madison Street and Twiggs Street as well as from Franklin Street and Ashley Drive. Buildings in this area have also been emptied out of an abundance of caution.

One person was inside of the restaurant during the fire but was safely able to get out and is currently receiving treatment on scene for minor injuries, according to Penny.

﻿Credit: Alan Mosley

﻿Credit: Alan Mosley

As firefighters were trying to control the fire, there was a collapse between the second and first floor within the restaurant. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Fire rescue officials are now working with a translator to try and figure out from restaurant employees what happened.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire as much as they can, Penny said.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

