Maintenance shed catches fire at Blake HS

Courtesy: Joel Hutson

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a shed fire at Howard W. Blake High School Saturday evening.

According to TFR, a 911 caller stated they saw flames coming from a structure on the east side of the campus around 8:45 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a 10-foot by 20-foot maintenance shed near the football field fully engulfed in flames.

Fire rescue was able to extinguish the fire by 9:20 p.m.

There was no exposure or threat to the main building of the school.

Investigators from the fire marshal’s office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

