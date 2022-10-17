TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Tampa Fire Rescue is holding a donation drive to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“We’ve already sent down our first responders to support them a they recover from this disaster, but this donation drive is another big way for the city and community to give back. We appreciate any new items the public can provide for victims of Hurricane Ian,” said Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp.

Volunteers will start accepting donations on Monday, Oct. 17. Stepps Towing is providing a trailer to drive the donations to areas affected by the hurricane.

The department is asking community members to bring new items, including:

Water/Food Items (non-perishable)

Baby Formula

Flashlights

Batteries

Paper Towels

Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Deodorant, and other toiletries

Diapers and Wipes

Toilet Paper

Pillows, Blankets, Sheets, and Comforters

Cleaning Supplies

New Clothing

Tarps

You can drop off donations at the following sites on the following dates:

10/17 – Himes Avenue Sports Complex (4407 S. Himes Avenue)

– Himes Avenue Sports Complex (4407 S. Himes Avenue) 10/18 – MacFarlane Park – (1700 N. MacDill Avenue)

– MacFarlane Park – (1700 N. MacDill Avenue) 10/19 – Al Lopez Park – (4801 N. Himes Avenue)

– Al Lopez Park – (4801 N. Himes Avenue) 10/20 – New Tampa Rec Center – (17302 Commerce Park Blvd.)

– New Tampa Rec Center – (17302 Commerce Park Blvd.) 10/21 – Perry Harvey Sr. Park – (1000 E. Harrison St.)

– Perry Harvey Sr. Park – (1000 E. Harrison St.) 10/17 – 10/21 – Tampa Fire Supply – (3507 E. 21st Avenue)

Most locations are collecting donations from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Families can drop off items at Tampa Fire Supply from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.