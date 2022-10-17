TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Tampa Fire Rescue is holding a donation drive to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian.
“We’ve already sent down our first responders to support them a they recover from this disaster, but this donation drive is another big way for the city and community to give back. We appreciate any new items the public can provide for victims of Hurricane Ian,” said Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp.
Volunteers will start accepting donations on Monday, Oct. 17. Stepps Towing is providing a trailer to drive the donations to areas affected by the hurricane.
The department is asking community members to bring new items, including:
- Water/Food Items (non-perishable)
- Baby Formula
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Paper Towels
- Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Deodorant, and other toiletries
- Diapers and Wipes
- Toilet Paper
- Pillows, Blankets, Sheets, and Comforters
- Cleaning Supplies
- New Clothing
- Tarps
You can drop off donations at the following sites on the following dates:
- 10/17 – Himes Avenue Sports Complex (4407 S. Himes Avenue)
- 10/18 – MacFarlane Park – (1700 N. MacDill Avenue)
- 10/19 – Al Lopez Park – (4801 N. Himes Avenue)
- 10/20 – New Tampa Rec Center – (17302 Commerce Park Blvd.)
- 10/21 – Perry Harvey Sr. Park – (1000 E. Harrison St.)
- 10/17 – 10/21 – Tampa Fire Supply – (3507 E. 21st Avenue)
Most locations are collecting donations from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Families can drop off items at Tampa Fire Supply from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.