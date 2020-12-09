Tampa finishes repairs after water main break; boil water notice remains in effect

Posted:

(Source: City of Tampa)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa has finished repairs to the damaged water main that prompted a citywide boil water notice earlier this week.

The main broke Monday when it was punctured by a third party working on a water improvement project at the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility, and sent water into the street.

A boil water notice for the city was issued Monday night. City officials are hoping to lift the notice sometime Thursday. The city said crews are still working to disinfect the new pipe and finish some water quality testing.

In the meantime, residents should:

  • Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
  • If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before use.
  • Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
  • Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Residents can also get free bottled water at four sites throughout the city. Business owners can get water at Al Lopez Park.

