Live Now
House debates $2.2T virus relief bill amid last-minute snag

Tampa family struggles with social distancing from father with Alzheimer’s

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Everyone is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in one way or another. Many of us can’t see family because of social distancing or safer-at-home orders, and for those who have loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, this is truly a trying time.

“I wonder what he’s thinking with none of us there because he quit talking a long time ago so we can’t really talk to him,” said Ellyne Myers.

Her husband, Rick, is in an ALF in Tampa, and it’s been hard not being able to continue with daily visits.

“I showed up a couple weeks ago for a visit and they highly advised against it, and it was really difficult to make the decision to leave the facility and not visit my dad,” said Rick’s daughter, Alissa Myers.

Rick’s two daughters and wife can no longer visit him and it’s not easy on any of them. They’re worried not only about him and what he must be thinking but also about his caretakers who are trying to stay healthy.

Despite the difficult time, they’ve found a way to still have quality time and even dance parties through FaceTime.

“When we dance with him, he lifts his arms up a lot and it’s good exercise for him, and it’s good peace of mind for us that mentally, he’s being stimulated,” said Rick’s other daughter, Stephanie.

Ellyne, Alissa and Stephanie want Rick’s caretakers to know how much they appreciate them for taking care of Rick until they can see him in person again.

This is a tough situation for so many people. The Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association wants you to know there are support groups readily available. Click here for more.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's"

Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Tampa Bay’s teachers prepare for virtual teaching from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Tampa Bay’s teachers prepare for virtual teaching from home"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Brooksville man sounds alarm on fake COVID-19 relief check in mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brooksville man sounds alarm on fake COVID-19 relief check in mail"

the owner of a pizza shop in Hillsborough County acts to ensure his employees can keep their jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "the owner of a pizza shop in Hillsborough County acts to ensure his employees can keep their jobs"

5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County"

Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss