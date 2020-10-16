Tampa Electric’s Manatee Viewing Center delays opening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Electric announced Friday that it will be delaying the opening of its Manatee Viewing Center this fall.

The center is now tentatively scheduled to open on Jan. 6, unless the pandemic warrants another delay.

“The health and safety of our visitors and our employees are our No. 1 priority,” said Stan Kroh, the manager of Land and Stewardship Programs for Tampa Electric. “For the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come to the Manatee Viewing Center every winter, we look forward to seeing you when it’s safe to do so.”

In the meantime, would-be visitors can still experience parts of the Manatee Viewing Center online. The center’s live web cameras will be operating starting Nov. 1.

When the water temperature of Tampa Bay is 68 degrees or colder, manatees gather in the clean, warm water discharge canal of Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station. The manatees have gathered in the canal since the early 1970s.

For the latest information on the viewing center, visit tampaelectric.com/manatee.

