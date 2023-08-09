TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Electric (TECO) reported an energy-use record on Tuesday due to the high heat in the Tampa Bay area.

TECO customers set the record at 5 p.m. with 4,640 megawatts of electricity use at one moment, beating the previous record of 4,514 set on Aug. 18, 2021, according to the company.

The feels like temperature on Tuesday in parts of the Tampa Bay area was 110 degrees.

TECO said due to extreme heat, no customers would have their service disconnected for unpaid bills through Aug. 20.

“This weather is not easy on our customers,” President and Chief Executive Archie Collins said in a news release. “Air conditioners are working harder, and bills are higher as a result.”

TECO recommends customers set their thermostats to 78 degrees during the summer and to only use ceiling fans in occupied rooms. Customers should also replace their air filters once per month to increase efficiency.

TECO also said it will be donating $1 million to the Share program, which helps customers who are having difficulty paying their electric bill.