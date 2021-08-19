Tampa Electric customers used record amounts of energy on Wednesday, company says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Record heat pushed Tampa Electric customers to use record amounts of energy on Wednesday, the company says.

According to Tampa Electric, at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday customers set a new record for summer electricity use with 4,514 megawatts. That amount of energy used surpassed the previous hourly record of 4,428 megawatts set on June 25, 2019.

“Rest assured, Tampa Electric has enough electricity to meet demand during this week’s unusually hot weather,” said Archie Collins, the president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric. “It is good to remember that this type of weather makes air conditioners work extra hard to keep you and your home or business cool.”

Max Defender 8 Weather Team confirmed Wednesday’s temperatures across Tampa Bay hit 97 degrees, with a heat index of 105. Those temperatures broke the previous record of 95 degrees set on that day in 1960.

With temperatures continuing to remain very hot, Tampa Electric encourages customers to follow the tips below in hopes of keeping their electric bills down:

Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher in the summer

Only use ceiling fans in occupied rooms. Fans cool people, not furniture

Lower the temperature setting on your water heater to 120 degrees

Clean or replace air conditioning filters each month. This helps the unit run more efficiently

For more tips on how to save money, visit Tampa Electric’s website.