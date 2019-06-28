Tampa Electric customers break energy-use record

Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The extreme heat we’ve been experiencing in the area has pushed Tampa Electric customers to use record amounts of energy this week in their homes.

According to TECO, customers set a new record for summer electricity use Tuesday, which is the highest amount of electricity used at any one moment. The amount of energy used reached 4,428 megawatts of energy.

That amount surpassed the previous hourly record at 4,373 megawatts, which was set on July 5, 2016.

“Rest assured, Tampa Electric has enough electricity to meet demand during this week’s unusually hot weather,” said Nancy Tower, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric. “It is good to remember that this type of weather makes air conditioners work extra hard to keep you and your home or business cool.”

The high in Tampa Bay on Tuesday was 98 degrees, which tied a record set in 1950, according to the National Weather Service.

If you’re concerned the high temperatures will cause a high energy bill, here are a few tips to hopefully save you some money: