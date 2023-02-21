Related video above: Is Florida getting another Buc-ee’s location?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For many people, doughnuts are the perfect sweet treat. Luckily for Florida residents, multiple doughnut spots made a Yelp Top 100 for residents to get a taste.

While several shops across the state were listed on Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022, a Tampa shop was ranked in the top 50 doughnut shops across the country.

In order for Yelp to create its Top 100 doughnut shops list, the site scoured the nation for the best bakers and ranked the businesses in the “donuts category,” then they ranked those spots using a “number of factors,” including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Local doughnut shop “Hole In One Donut” came in at No. 34 on the list.

Hole In One Donut is notable for its breakfast sandwiches served on fresh pressed Cuban bread, glazed twists, chocolate-covered glazed croissants, and giant apple fritters.

The shop has become so popular that there are currently seven different locations that offer the delicious treats, but the Tampa location earned high marks.

According to reviews, guests say you need to try the apple fritters, strawberry cake donuts, and giant glazed cinnamon rolls.

The Tampa shop is located at 14406 N. Florida Avenue. According to the shop’s website, the shop is open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. On Sundays, they open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are closed on Mondays.

To see the top Florida doughnut shops and full list of ranked shops across the country, visit here.