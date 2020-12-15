Tampa detective suspended, charged with 2 felonies after allegedly tampering with evidence

TAMPA (WFLA) — A detective with the Tampa Police Department was recently suspended and charged with two felonies.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan addressed the incidents Tuesday afternoon at the Tampa Police Headquarters.

According to Chief Dugan, Jorda Bradford, a 36-year-old woman and a 10-year employee, was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence.

Dugan said she created a “photo line-up” of suspects in an attempted murder cause, but failed to cover-up a suspect’s earrings, as protocol requires.

Dugan also said during the news conference that a witness failed to initial the photo array after seeing it.

Bradford allegedly then “blacked out” the earrings.

The police chief confirmed no crime scene evidence was tampered with.

Bradford is suspended without pay pending terminate, though Dugan said “she will end up being terminated.”

