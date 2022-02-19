Tampa couple trapped on cruise during COVID outbreak premiers new documentary Sunday

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been two years since a Citrus County couple was quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan.

The Courters shared their frightening experience on social media, and have since published a book about it. Now, the couple is bringing their nightmares to screens across the country in a documentary based on what they went through during quarantine.

Gay courter is known for her best-selling novels and her husband, Phil, is a documentary filmmaker.

“The documentary is really a very close and personal story of what happened to us on the ship and why we decided to reach out to the media and run a campaign to get everybody off the ship,” Gay Courter said.

Courter said it was the most frightening moment of their lives.

“It was like we were being punished for committing a crime that we didn’t know that we committed,” she said.

The courter’s were on the Diamond Princess when Japanese health officials put the ship under a two week quarantine after a outbreak.

“This is historical since we were the biggest outbreak anywhere outside of China with more than 700 people who got sick and 15 died,” Courter said.

The couple reached out to local Tampa media and ultimately reached the national spotlight despite their friend’s advice to lay low.

“We realized this was the best chance we had of getting everybody off the ship,” she said.

They spoke up to not only help themselves get back to the U.S.A. but the hundreds of fellow passengers aboard the ship.

The Courter’s said their documentary has a surprise ending which viewers will have to find out for themselves. The film premieres Sunday, Feb. 20, at 10 p.m. on WEDU, a PBS station in Tampa Bay. If you miss it, it will also air at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.