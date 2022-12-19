TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ready your sweaters, the Tampa Bay area could see its coldest air of the season in time for the Christmas holiday.

A pair of cold fronts expected to drop two or more feet of snow in parts of the Midwest are passing through the Tampa Bay area this week. The fronts are likely to bring near-freezing temperatures, showers, and even a few thunderstorms.

WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann said the Tampa Bay area could see showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with highs in the low-mid 70s. By Friday, the second front approaches bringing with it more showers and maybe even snow in parts of the deep south.

“Temperatures behind the front will be 20-35 degrees below normal with wind chill values of -20 to -40 in northern states,” WFLA Meteorologist Eric Stone said. “The same front will bring Bay area residents the coldest air of the season.”

While the Tampa Bay area is not expected to get snow, “temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s Christmas morning with wind chills in our area in the 20s,” Stone added.

Highs this weekend will struggle to get into the 50s. When factoring in the winds on Christmas morning, it may feel like the 20s.

If that sounds chilly, it doesn’t even come close to the coldest Christmas Day in Tampa — That was back in 1983 with a record-breaking morning low of 20 degrees followed by a record-cool afternoon with a high of only 38 degrees.

For those with plans to travel via air, it’s recommended you check with your airline for the latest on any delays or cancellations. Those traveling by ground can check AAA’s list of the best and worst times to hit the roads for the holidays.