Tampa construction worker hospitalized after hitting power line

TAMPA (WFLA) — A construction worker was hospitalized after his boom lift hit a power line in Tampa Monday afternoon, Tampa Fire Rescue said.

The incident happened at the MidTown Tampa construction site at 3725 W. Grace Street around noon.

Crews had to wait until the power lines were de-energized before rescuing the worker from the boom’s bucket, which was still in a raised position.

The worker was finally lowered to the ground around 1:05 p.m. Paramedics then assisted the patient off the lift and into an ambulance and to the hospital.

