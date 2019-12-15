Tampa complains about ‘snowbirds’ more than any other city, study shows

TAMPA (WFLA) — A study performed on social media shows that Tampa residents complain about “snowbirds” more often than any other city in America.

Snowbirds are the term given to those who travel down south once a year to escape the north’s frigid winter temperatures.

Daringplanet.com

Daring Planet studied over 25,000 (mostly negative) tweets about snowbirds in the last month and put together a heat map to show where originate.

The top 10 cities that complained about snowbirds the most this past month are all in Florida or Arizona.

Top cities:

1. Tampa, FL

2. Tucson, AZ

3. Phoenix, AZ

4. Sarasota, FL

5. Orlanda, FL

6. Scottsdale, AZ

7. Clearwater, FL

8. Ft. Lauderdale, FL

9. St. Petersburg, FL

10. Miami, FL

