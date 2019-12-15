Tampa complains about ‘snowbirds’ more than any other city, study shows

Local News

by: Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:
r-clearwater-beach-2-web_bk_243149

TAMPA (WFLA) — A study performed on social media shows that Tampa residents complain about “snowbirds” more often than any other city in America.

Snowbirds are the term given to those who travel down south once a year to escape the north’s frigid winter temperatures.

Daringplanet.com

Daring Planet studied over 25,000 (mostly negative) tweets about snowbirds in the last month and put together a heat map to show where originate.

The top 10 cities that complained about snowbirds the most this past month are all in Florida or Arizona.

Top cities:

1. Tampa, FL
2. Tucson, AZ
3. Phoenix, AZ
4. Sarasota, FL
5. Orlanda, FL
6. Scottsdale, AZ
7. Clearwater, FL
8. Ft. Lauderdale, FL
9. St. Petersburg, FL
10. Miami, FL

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss