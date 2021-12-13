Tampa community comes together after crash kills teen, seriously injures another

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa community is mourning after a deadly crash that killed a teenager and seriously injured another.

Police say the crash happened on Friday afternoon when a motorcycle and car collided on Lois Avenue and Bay to Bay Boulevard.

8 On Your Side learned through close friends that Taylor Koulouris and Ben Francis were the two teens involved. Both students went to Plant High School. Francis died, and Koulouris is still fighting serious injuries.

On Sunday night, friends and the community gathered at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church to pray and uplift the two families impacted by the crash.

People at the church lit candles and spoke words of encouragement.

“Taylor, the young lady still fighting in the hospital is a student in this ministry program and a friend of mine,” said Kenny Hubbell, the chaplain. “I’ve been leading Taylor for several years now. She is a vibrant soul.”

Close friends told 8 On Your Side that Ben Francis had just received the bike for his birthday.

“He was such a loving soul. He always made everybody smile. You would never not smile when you were with him.”

Trent Greenwood said going back to school on Monday will not feel the same.

“I for one am not going to get over this for a while. I still can’t believe this is a real thing, we’re gathered here right now having to do. It’s horrible,” Greenwood said.

Tampa Police say the crash remains under investigation at this time.