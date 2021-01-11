Tampa closes Julian B. Lane Park amenities for a month ahead of Super Bowl 55

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa will be closing its beautiful Julian B. Lane Riverfront park as the city prepares for Super Bowl 55 and the NFL Experience.

The City said beginning on Monday, Jan. 11, all tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts will be closed for public use. They will reopen Monday, Feb. 15.

Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 16, the entire Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, including courts, fields, shelters, playground, splash pad, and Tampa River Center will be closed to the public.

The dog park will remain open.

