TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mass shooting in Ybor City that killed two people and injured 16 others could lead to a curfew for those under the age of 16. The measure passed a first reading in Tampa City Council chambers on Thursday.

Councilmembers decided to move forward with the proposal while expressing a need for more data, how the curfew would be implemented and a call for community input.

The city attorney said she was told by Tampa police that the curfew would be focused on education, deterrence and parental responsibility.

Seventh Avenue doesn’t see the hustle and bustle as it did before the mass shooting.

“Over 50% down over 50%,” said Genti Bunjaku, business owner in Ybor City.

Bunjaku owns Due Amici, Coyote Ugly and Geo’s. He supports the curfew.

“Fifteen-year-old, even 18-year-old shouldn’t be on the street where bars are 21 everything and Ybor, South Tampa, Channelside is 21 and older,” said Bunjaku.

If passed, the curfew would apply to kids under 16 across the city. It would be in effect from Sunday to Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and on the weekends midnight through 6 a.m.

On the first offense, the minor and parent would receive a written warning. After that, a $50 fine.

“When I was 16 years old, if I came in after 12, my mom would beat the s*** out of me—plain English,” said Councilmember Charlie Miranda.

He thinks parenting has changed from when he was a child, but did not want the ordinance to pass today.

“These are the questions that I’m getting from the community—’What happens to my kid if they get stopped?’ Those questions haven’t been answered today. We cannot in good conscious vote on this,” said Tampa City Councilmember Lynn Hurtak.

Hurtak and Bill Carlson voted against the juvenile curfew ordinance, wanting time for the community to weigh in and for more information.

“We don’t know any of the data very simple question is, has it worked in any city that it’s been implemented? We don’t even know that basic question,” said Carlson.

“Somebody needs to come forward on this council and tell me why they think that it’s OK for a 10 or 11 or 12, 13, 14–year-olds to be on the streets of the City of Tampa at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning without adult supervision,” said City Councilmember Alan Clendenin.

There are several exceptions to the curfew. The council is expected to take a second reading and a vote on Jan. 25.