TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire broke out on “The Kelly Alafia,” a cargo ship in Tampa Friday morning, prompting its evacuation.

According to the Tampa Fire Rescue, chemicals that the ship transports caught fire around 5:30 a.m. The chemicals are a byproduct of residual sulfur. Officials said a crew smelled smoke in the hull and called 911.

Since chemicals were burning, it became a hazmat situation, and all crew members were forced to evacuate the ship.

No civilian injuries were reported, but a firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding to the fire.

The Fire Rescue said the incident was still being mitigated at 9 a.m.

Officials said the ship, which is overseen by Savage Marine Services, was at berth and undergoing repairs.