Tampa cancels July 4th ‘Boom by the Bay’ fireworks show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Independence Day in Tampa won’t look the same this year thanks to the coronavirus.

The city was forced to cancel its July 4 “Boom by the Bay” fireworks along Tampa’s waterfront.

“While we would have loved to celebrate the 4th of July together in person, we have to put the safety of our community first,” says Mayor Jane Castor. “We are looking forward to an even bigger celebration next year once this virus is behind us, but we have to work together first to stop it.”

The city said it’s urging residents to do what they can to slow the spread of the virus such as wearing face coverings in public settings, keeping a safe distance, avoiding large gatherings and washing their hands for at least 20 seconds.

For more information about COVID-19 cases in the area, visit the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard and select the Hillsborough County report.

LATEST STORIES: