Tampa business owner creates T-shirts to spread social distancing message, help homeless population

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local business owner is hoping to spread a message and help people at the same time with a t-shirt line.
Sunsaria Baldwin created Historic Tees which sells specialty T-shirts with messages about social distancing.
She plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to help the homeless population in Tampa Bay.
