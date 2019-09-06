LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Tampa Boat Show rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2019 Progressive Insurance Tampa Boat Show Presented by West Marine has been rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian.

The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, however, it has been moved to Oct. 25 to Oct. 27. It will be held at the Tampa Convention Center, which is located at 333 South Franklin St. in Tampa.

Below are the hours for the three-day boat show:

  • Friday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 26: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 27: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All tickets that were pre-purchased for the original event dates will be honored during the new dates.

For more information on the event, please visit TampaBoatShow.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss