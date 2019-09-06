Tampa Boat Show rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2019 Progressive Insurance Tampa Boat Show Presented by West Marine has been rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian.

The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, however, it has been moved to Oct. 25 to Oct. 27. It will be held at the Tampa Convention Center, which is located at 333 South Franklin St. in Tampa.

Below are the hours for the three-day boat show:

Friday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All tickets that were pre-purchased for the original event dates will be honored during the new dates.

For more information on the event, please visit TampaBoatShow.com.