Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tampa Bay’s small businesses could see second chance at stimulus this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Senate approved a second stimulus package bill on Tuesday night – this one aimed mostly at small businesses.

The bill is worth $484 billion. The majority of that money is earmarked for small business loans through two programs.

About $310 billion is directed to the Paycheck Protection Program. Another $60 billion is for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

There is also $75 billion for hospitals and medical resources including personal protective equipment (PPE) and another $25 billion for COVID-19 testing.

Specifically, the bill sets aside $60 billion of the $310 billion for community banks, credit unions and smaller lenders with the hope that they can get money to the smaller business owners who really need it.

8 On Your Side breaks down some recommendations from experts to help you get money for your small business:

  • Go through your bank/lender, not the Small Business Administration.
  • If you don’t have an existing lender, try to use one that is already SBA-approved. It’s not required, but they will likely be familiar with the process.
  • Make sure you have all your documentation ready.
  • Be quick! Many lenders are already holding applications that were never approved during the first round of funding.

Kevin Corado just opened Tampa Barbers last March. He thinks that is hurting his chances to get the loan approved.

“Some of them will say you have to have filed taxes for at least a year,” Corado said. “But I just hit a year, so it’s kinda hard being a brand new business.”

Corado is still waiting on his loan to be approved, and he says the other barbers are working odd jobs to make ends meet. He’s weathering the storm, but getting very wet in the process.

“I’m very smart with my finances, so I got a little savings to help hold me off,” Corado said. “But for how long, you know?”

You can learn more about the PPP program on the Small Business Administration’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate 

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate "

Instacart pay issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Instacart pay issue"

PPP program getting more funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP program getting more funding"

Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

Polk Co. aims to reopen county on May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk Co. aims to reopen county on May 1"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids"

Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss