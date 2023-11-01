TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay’s Pirate Water Taxi will begin its new routes in downtown Tampa on Wednesday.

Starting on Nov. 1, the water taxi’s Island Route will expand to an Island Loop around Harbour Island, according to a press release.

The expanded route will include a new stop, 8A, at Davis Islands on Channel Drive and Bayshore Little League. The new Island Loop also features a partial Port Tour of the main shipping channel.

The taxi’s River Route will change and turn at Armature Works, eliminating Rick’s on River Stop 17. Pirate Water Taxi said this change comes as boat congestion makes it difficult for the taxi to operate.

“Unfortunately, boat congestion at the Pirate Water Taxi dock at Rick’s on the River has created a challenging operating environment for a busy water taxi service sharing the dock with a boat launch and close proximity to a boat rental company,” the press release said.

However, the Pirate Water Taxi leadership team said they’re working to relocate stop 17 on the west band of the river, close to the planned West Riverwalk.

The current expansion and changes will result in an additional mile of service and improved timing of the routes.