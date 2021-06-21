Tampa Bay woman, man each win $1 million with scratch-off tickets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay residents are both about $1 million richer after buying lottery tickets at two local markets.

The Florida Lottery said Kimberly Franklin, 63, of Lakeland and Gary Moore, 61, of Zephyrhills both won $1 million scratch-off prizes.

Franklin chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $880,000.00. Moore took home a one-time, lump sum payment of $790,000.00.

Franklin won big playing the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME. The ticket was purchased at the Dad’s Supermarket Meatmarket LLC, located at 1510 Kathleen Road in Lakeland. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. The overall odds of winning the game are one-in-3.97.

Moore won THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game. He bought the ticket from B&N Market, 4700 28th Street North in St. Petersburg. The store will also get $2,000. The game costs $30. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

