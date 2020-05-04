Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Tampa Bay Westfield malls to reopen May 15

Courtesy: URW (Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Westfield shopping centers in Tampa announced they will reopen to the community on May 15.

The malls, which include Westfield Brandon, Westfield Countryside and Westfield Citrus Park, will reopen with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. All locations will also implement government-mandated health and safety precautions as well as provide new services and amenities to address customer concerns.

Westfield centers will implement the following things:

  • Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following CDC and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains
  • Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines
  • Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures
  • Providing an increased number of hand sanitizer and handwashing stations, along with protective masks and other materials to those guests and employees who request them

Additionally, the malls will work with select retailers and third-party operators to facilitate pick-up and home delivery services.

“Westfield is excited to open our doors again to the Tampa community as we begin our initial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Patrick Madden, the vice president of shopping center management. “We are working closely with local officials and other relevant community groups to ensure a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, tenants and employees; and are committed to providing the best experience possible as business begins to operate at the center.”

