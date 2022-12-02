TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the first weekend of December and the holidays are upon us here in the Tampa Bay area, bringing festive events along the way.

From winter wonderlands and a plethora of holiday parades (linked below!), to festivals celebrating cigars and bluegrass, to the biggest World Cup watch party in the area, there’s nothing short of things to do for those of all ages this weekend.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Downtown Tampa’s annual event will kick off with a parade and continue through a tree lighting at 6 p.m. in Curtis Hixon Park.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. at Morgan and Madison streets, traveling west on Madison to Ashley Drive before turning north, ending at Ashley Drive and Cass Street. The best viewing is along Madison Street, according to the city.

News Channel 8’s own Jennifer Leigh, along with Mayor Jane Castor and Santa Claus, will light the tree.

Downtown Tampa’s Winter Village is already open with its ice rink, curling, shopping, food, beverages and more.

Location: 1800 E 8th Ave, Tampa

The Cigar Heritage Festival will be held on Saturday at Centennial Park in Ybor City from noon to 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

Highlights of the festival include handmade premium cigars from around the world, cigar rolling demonstrations, food and dessert trucks, two mobile cigar lounges and more.

Tickets including general admission and two cigars, as well as drink and raffle tickets, are available for $25.

Location: 400 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Snowfest will take place at North Straub Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature toboggan slides for both adult ands kids, inflatables, arts and craft tents, food trucks and more.

Wristbands for the event must be purchased online (and can be picked up with a receipt at will-call) or at a city recreation center through Friday for $5. Wristbands include all activities.

Location: #1 Causeway Blvd, Dunedin

Honeymoon Island State Park will host six hours of continuous bluegrass music on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local vendors will be offering food and beverages throughout the festival. The festival is alcohol-free and dog-friendly.

Tickets to the event are $18, sold at the picnic area or $15 online in advance of the event. Park entry is $8 for two to eight people per vehicle and $4 for one person.

Location: 200 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg

The Galley, Mary Margaret’s & The American Outlaws – St. Petersburg Chapter is welcoming the public to Tampa Bay’s Biggest United States Men’s National Team World Cup Watch Party at Jannus Live.

The party will broadcast the matchup between Team USA and the Netherlands, beginning at 10 a.m.

Admission is $10 at the door and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Ocean Aid 360.

Location: 407 Woodmont Ave., Temple Terrace

Woodmont Park in Temple Terrace will be transformed into a winter wonderland beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the event is free.

There will be activities including an ice slide, caroling, food trucks and carnival games, as well as a lighted golf cart parade, a tree lighting and visits with Santa. The parade begins at the Family Recreation Center and ends at Woodmont Park.

Location: 2001 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg

88.5 WMNF is presenting its seventh annual ukulele festival on Saturday at Cage Brewing in St. Petersburg.

There will be over a dozen ukulele players and bands playing genres ranging from reggae, rock, country and traditional.

Those who own ukuleles are welcome to bring them, as there will be an open ukulele jam session, a contest and free lessons.

Tickets to the event are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Location: 700 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center has launched “Holiday on the Bay” again this year. Starting Sunday, visitors are invited to board a floating winter wonderland to enjoy a sunset cruise.

There will be lights, seasonal surprises, “snowbird” sightings at the bird sanctuary and ocean-themed activities.

The cruises are fun for all ages and tickets are $24 for adults and $16 for children ages 13 and under.