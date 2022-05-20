TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, from festivals of beer and seafood to other expos and shows.

Grab a bite and a beverage at the Sarasota Shrimp & Music Festival, help a four-legged friend find a forever home in Manatee County or head to Carrollwood for some folk art. There’s plenty to do for those of all tastes this weekend.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 2100 3rd Ave S, St. Petersburg

3 Daughters Brewing is presenting its first annual “Backlot Wine & Beer Weekend” in St. Petersburg.

The two-day event will take place May 20 and 21 on the Backlot, located at 2100 3rd Ave S, between the brewery and the train station.

There will be live music both days of the event, alongside 30 artists and local vendors. Food trucks will also be on site.

Tickets for the event range from $55-$150, with VIP tickets available. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to two charities.

Location: 199 Bayfront Dr, Sarasota

The eighth annual Sarasota Shrimp & Music Festival will take place this weekend, running from Friday through Sunday at JD Hamel Park. Admission to the event itself is free.

Seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes are cooked fresh on site and guests can also purchase side dishes and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

In addition to a schedule of live music, there will be a shopping marketplace full of arts and crafts and other products.

Location: 4537 Lowell Rd, Tampa

Carrollwood Village will host its first Food & Folk-Art Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carrollwood Cultural Center.

The festival will feature storytelling, puppetry, a folk dance performance and more. There will be food trucks and artisan vendors, as well as a community art project.

Concertgoers can bring lawn chairs and sun umbrellas.

Location: 1 Haben Blvd, Palmetto

The sixth annual Adopt-A-Palooza will take place Saturday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The event will feature over 100 adoptable pets from Manatee County Animal Services (MCAS), local shelters and animal rescues. Pets from MCAS will have their adoption fees waived in lieu of a donation to the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.

There will also be a marketplace featuring more than 30 vendors selling a variety of products and services.

MCAS will also be holding a free pet vaccine and microchip clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Location: 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

The Bridal & Wedding Expo will take place at the Special Events Center at the Florida State Fairgrounds Sunday from 12:30-5 p.m.

The expo will have a selection of wedding professionals to help brides find a gown, reception venue, invitations, photographers, music, menus and more.

Brides are required to register for a free pass online before the event.

Location: 6436 Broad Str, Brooksville

The Hernando A’Fair will be held at the Hernando County Fairground on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and children 5 years old and under are free. The event is sponsored by the Marine Corp. League Detachment 708.

The event includes a Revolutionary War reenactment of the Battle of Concord and Lexington, a car show, an artisan flea market and a train show.

Proceeds from admission benefit the Guardia Foundation in support of veterans, veteran organizations and the community.

Location: 1962 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg

The zero-waste pet fashion show presented by Tailor Sallee will be held at Pinellas Ale Works on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. It will benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter. General admission is $20.

Pets will sashay down the runway, escorted by models wearing coordinating zero-waste swimwear designs by Sallee.

The pet-friendly Hawaiian luau-themed event will feature live music, aerial and fire performances, food, drinks, desserts, an animal-themed market, a best dressed dog contest and more.

Location: 6436 Broad Str, Brooksville

Also held at the Hernando County Fairground this weekend is a toy train and toy show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Over 60 tables of vendors will be selling various model trains, die cast cars and more.