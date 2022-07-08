TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, even after last weekend’s Fourth of July excitment.

A (Gin &) Tea Party event kicks off its first weekend, Tampa’s dog bar is hosting a party to cool off your pup and the Tampa Bay Home Show returns to the Tampa Convention Center.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 4800 N US Hwy 301, Tampa

Tampa Toy Con will take to the Florida State Fairgrounds on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be 15,000 square feet of toys including Funko Pops, Hot Wheels, retro gaming, comics, artwork and more.

Tickets to the event are available online and are $15 Saturday and $10 Sunday. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Location: 17004 Dorman Rd, Lithia

Fans of “Alice in Wonderland” can plan for an experience down the rabbit hole with a new cocktail event with dates beginning this weekend at The Palmetto Club in Lithia.

The immersive parties include three craft cocktails and guests will wear a Mad Hatter hat.

Tickets are available online for multiple dates and start at $47.

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

The Tampa Bay Home Show will be held at the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, but attendees need to register for their free ticket online.

The show will feature home products and services with the newest design ideas and trends for the home, furniture, gardens and more.

There will be daily giveaways and the first 300 guests each day will get a free gift.

Location: 4813 N Grady Ave, Tampa

Two Shepherds Tavern is hosting a “Dog Days of Summer” event at their location on Saturday from 4-7 p.m.

There will be pet vendors and activities for dogs, including a dog splash pad, dog pools filled with ice and more.

For humans, there will be a food truck, photo booth, raffle prizes to benefit a local rescue and more.

Everyone 21 and older, even without a dog, can attend.

Location: 975 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota

The monthly food truck rally at Big Top Brewing Company in Sarasota will feature Momma Iora, Deez Diner, Graces Taste of Poland, Killiks Kitchen and Vigalantees.

Location: 1800 E 8th Ave, Tampa

The free, outdoor Saturday market will be held this week at Historic Ybor City Centennial Park.

Shoppers will find products made by local artisans and independent businesses. Some items include gourmet food and sauces, teas, freshly baked breads, pet treats, photography, jewelry and more.

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Yoga on the Lawn will take place at Armature Works, presented by Kodawari Studios.

The class is held on the south lawn and is free and open to the public. All skill levels are welcome.

Space is first come, first served. Participants must bring their own mat.

Location: 1631 9th St, Palm Harbor

Revolution Roller Derby is hosting it’s Non-Er Con at the Sunderman Complex in Palm Harbor on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

There will be a women’s, mixed gender and rookie roller derby scrimmages. Sign-ups are currently closed, but tickets for spectators are $10. Proceeds benefit the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.