TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, from one of the biggest pride celebrations in the country to many other festivals and events across the area.

If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: Vinoy Park to Albert Whittard Park along Bayshore Drive

Saturday is the return of the St. Pete Pride Parade, one of the largest pride parades in the country. The parade will march from Vinoy Park to Albert Whitted Park along Bayshore Drive beginning at 4 p.m.

There will also be a parade festival beginning at 2 p.m. on both sides of the route. There will be local vendors, food trucks, a DJ and beer garden in North Straub Park. South Straub Park will be a 21 and older space, also with a DJ, food, bars and vendors.

The weekend will conclude with the “Pride In Grand Central” Street Carnival on Sunday. The street carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature multiple blocks of entertainment, vendors, food, community partners and interactive carnival games. There will be entertainment across multiple stages and other performers will be roaming the streets during the event.

Location: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

Keel Farms is celebrating watermelon season with a weekend honoring the fruit on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking to the festival are free.

Activities including a watermelon eating contest, water slides and a watermelon u-pick field.

Keel Farms has been growing watermelons for about five seasons now. The 40-acre farm also encourages families to visit while different crops are in season throughout the year, according to News Channel 8’s Brianda Villegas.

Location: 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa

The largest boating event in the Tampa Bay area will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds all weekend, beginning Friday. Admission is free.

Boat dealers, manufacturers, vendors and more will be on hand to provide the latest technology and information on boating and hobbies on the water.

Location: 12707 49th St N, Clearwater

C&C Lemonade Factory will host a pop-up lemonade stand at Big Storm Brewing on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

The lemonade stand will raise money for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

C&C Lemonade Factory is run by cancer survivor Caroline Gallagher, 8, and her sister Charlotte, 6.

Location: 440 N Falkenburg Rd, Tampa

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is “drastically” over capacity and is holding an adoption event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelter will waive all adoption fees and the event will have sprinklers, splash pads and shaved ice.

A OneBlood truck will be onsite to allow for convenient blood donations.

The Pet Resource Center has been over 500 percent capacity for cats for more than a week and is more than 130 percent capacity for dogs.

Location: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

Pride on the Riverwalk will take place on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DJ Mike Sklarz and Tampa Bay drag performance will be in attendance.

Fourth Friday guests can enjoy drink special at the Straz Center’s “SIP” Riverwalk bar.

All performances are free and open to the public.

Location: 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Rd

One hundred percent of donations to the concert will go the Organization Emergency, a non-profit organization that has helped the European Union Humanitarian Partnership for two years. The effort supports medical aid and relief efforts for those in Ukraine in need.

“Hope for the Harp” will be held at Temple Sinai from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Suggested donate is $36 per adult and $18 per student.E

The main harpist for the Sarasota Orchestra, will also be providing vocals to the concert.

The concert will also be live streamed. Ticket purchases and donations can be made online.

Location: 7177 58th Street N, Pinellas Park

The latest show from Regal Railways is being held in Pinellas Park.

Vendors will be selling model trains, collectibles, die cast cars and more. There will also be a running train layout for kids.

The show is $5 for adults and children 12 and under get in for free. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.