TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s Memorial Day weekend and that means there will be plenty of events and festivals here in the Tampa Bay area.

From the return of Sunset Music Festival at Raymond James Stadium, to the Margarita and Music Festival, to a patriotic concert put on by the Venice Symphony, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Sunset Music Festival is returning to the north lots of Raymond James Stadium from Friday through Sunday.

Parking lots for the festival will open at 3 p.m. and close by 1:30 a.m. each day. No tailgating or overnight parking is permitted.

International EDM superstars Illenium, Alesso, Tchami, Oliver Heldens and Zeds Dead will all perform.

The full lineup of artists and more information on wristbands for the completely cashless event can be found online. Tickets for certain days of the event are still available.

Location: 1001 N Blvd, Tampa

After being cancelled two years in a row due to the pandemic, the Tampa Bay Margarita and Music Festival will return Saturday from 1-11 p.m. at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

This year, Lynyrd Skynyrd has been named the headliner, supported by Elle King and The Village People.\

The Festival will also feature more than 50 margarita flavors, including Tajin, lychee, lavender and even elderflower. A dozen food vendors will be available to serve tacos, street corn, BBQ, boiled peanuts, nachos, and more.

Tickets are available on the event’s website.

Location: 1800 E 8th Ave, Tampa

The 11th annual International Cuban Sandwich Food and Art Festival will take place this Sunday at Centennial Park in Ybor City from noon until 6 p.m.

The free festival features live entertainment, food and cultural vendors, as well as a Cuban sandwich contest between vendors from all over the world. Samples of sandwiches will be available for purchase and VIP tickets are also available.

Location: 10165 N McKinley Dr, Tampa

Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay will debut a new “Summer Celebration” beginning Memorial Day weekend.

The event will feature a variety of entertainment throughout the day, including “Cirque Electric” and a new show called “Gwazi Beats.”

To celebrate summer, guests 21 and over can enjoy a complimentary beer sample daily at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks in the park from May 31 through Aug. 7.

At night, those in the park can jam to DJ beats, including within a new block party plaza.

A fireworks show will light the sky at the end of the day in Busch Gardens’ “Summer Celebration Fireworks Spectacular” on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 9:15 p.m., with extra presentations on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Location: 4465 W Gandy Blvd, Ste 600, Tampa

81Bay Brewing is holding its second “Sharkapalooza” event on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

The event is a day meant for celebrating the oceans through artwork and will feature a line-up of local artists with their marine-themed artworks on display. The event will also have activities for children, shark movies, local food trucks, music, a beer release and more.

Location: 2326 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Vintage Roost in Ybor City is holding a three day vintage market this Memorial Day weekend in its 5,000 square foot space.

Sixteen vendors will be selling items with their own vintage flair. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Location: 1010 N WC MacInnes Pl, Tampa

The monthly arts and culture crawl throughout downtown Tampa takes place Memorial Day weekend across multiple locations.

There will be live local music, free admission, discounts or special offers at participating arts and cultural partners, special food and drink deals from participating downtown restaurants and bars and more.

Those attending can pick up their free Fourth Friday lanyard at the hub at the Straz Center between 5-7:30 p.m. The lanyard will grant attendees access to special tours, live music and food and drink deals. All specials end at 7:30 p.m.

Location: 18800 W Villages Pkwy, Venice

The Venice Symphony will be presenting its third annual “Patriotic Pops” concert and fireworks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at CoolToday Park.

Music Director Troy Quinn will lead the orchestra in a concert that will include classic music from the great American songbook, film music and an Armed Forced Medley. The guest artist this year is renowned a cappella group “Rockapella.”

Tickets are $15 to $55 for adults. Student tickets are $10 at the CoolToday Park box office.

Gates to the event will open at 5:30 p.m. Seating is available for approximately 5,000 people.