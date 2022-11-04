TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even though it’s the week after “Halloweekend,” it’s still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.

You can join our News Channel 8 team at this year’s Tampa Bay Heart Walk at Raymond James Stadium, then head on over to the Hillsborough County Fair, savor delicious food and beverages in St. Petersburg, go back to medieval times in Sarasota and much more.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Stacie Schaible and the WFLA News Channel 8 team are gearing up to fight heart disease and stroke with the American Heart Association. This year’s walk is dedicated to our beloved colleague and Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison, who died suddenly of a heart attack in early August.

The Heart Walk will take place at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

Florida Blue is matching News Channel 8 donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000.

Location: 215 Sydney Washer Rd, Dover

The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment for its first weekend.

The theme of this year’s event is “Homegrown Fun.” It features an all-new carnival with midway rides and games.

There will be a new magic show, farming and ranching-themed interactive games for the family, camel rides, a demolition derby, a truck and tractor pull, a rodeo and much more. A full schedule of events can be found online.

Location: 400 Alt Keene Rd, Largo

The Largo Community Center will be home to an indoor yard sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tables to sell gently used items are sold out, but those interested in shopping can enjoy free admission to the event.

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo will visit the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday, bringing over 150 local and national vendors with it.

Vendors and small businesses will be showcasing taxidermy and preserved animal specimens, as well as horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, skulls, bones, funeral collectibles and much more.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online. Tickets are $15 at the door and children 12 and under are free. Guests can also purchase tickets to a day-long taxidermy class using frozen animals.

Location: 400 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

The Savor St. Pete Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday this year, and its 10th anniverary will be full of food, wine and microbrews in North Straub Park.

General admission is from 1-4 p.m., while VIP tickets get guests in an hour early at noon, with access to a private VIP tent. The event will take place within a 25,000 square foot tented space.

Tickets are now on sale online, with general admission starting at $95 with unlimited tastings of food, wine and beer included.

Location: 29847 FL-70 East, Myakka City

The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair will kick off on Saturday and continue on weekends through Nov. 27. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the 47-acre Woods of Mallaranny farm.

The theme of the fair this year is Vikings vs. English, and the Battle of Assandum, 1016 AD. The weekends are also themed, and themes by date can be found online.

Festivities include local artisans and craft demonstrations, performers, food (including turkey legs), a Children’s Realm, rides and games and other vendors.

Tickets are available online for single days or multiple day flex passes.

Location: Check out locations online

Gulfport Art in the Yard will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The event was born during the coronavirus pandemic and offers art lovers the opportunity to go from yard-to-yard throughout the city, enjoying art displays right in front of a creator’s home.

A list of locations via Google Maps can be found on the City of Gulfport’s website.

Location: 4th Ave N & 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach

Presented by the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association and the City of Indian Rocks Beach, the event will take place Saturday at Chic-A-Si Park.

According to the homeowners association’s Facebook page, guests can enjoy specialties from many area restaurants. There will also be drinks and live music.

Some of the restaurants include Jimmy Guana’s Restaurant, Groupers on the Gulf, Pajana’s Pizza & Subs, Café De Paris Bakery, Hurricane Eddy’s IRB, Guppy’s on the Beach Grill & Bar and many more.

The event is free, but proceeds from beverage sales will go to worthy causes, according to the homeowner’s association.