TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season.

From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something fun on deck for everyone.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is returning to Tropicana Field this year, back for its third run. The festivities kick off starting Friday.

“Enchant” is a 10-acre event that features an immersive walk-through light up maze created from over four million sparkling lights. It also includes a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, an ice-skating trail, visits from Santa, a village marketplace and more.

Tickets for Enchant can be purchased online.

Location: 480 Bayshore Dr. SE., to Fifth Ave. NE., St. Petersburg

The City of St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department will kick off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Albert Whitted Park.

The parade will lead up to the tree lighting in North Straub Park, where Santa will light up the downtown waterfront at 7 p.m.

Admission to the parade and tree lighting are free and open to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Location: 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Holiday shopping kicks off in Vinoy Park this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LocalShop1’s holiday shopping and community event will feature more than 350 small businesses including artists, makers, food trucks and non-profits.

There will also be shopping spree giveaways, beer and wine stations, live music, aerial performances and more.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make appearances throughout the weekend.

Admission to the event is free and a free trolley will be available from the Sundial Parking Garage.

Location: 111 E Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs

The 31st annual Thanksgiving Art & Craft Festival will take place this weekend in downtown Tarpon Springs.

There will be more than 150 small, local businesses to shop, with a wide selection of offerings.

Admission to the outdoor showcase is free and the location is adjacent to downtown’s main street, which features many independently-owned shops and restaurants, including a large variety of antique shops.

Location: Corner of Park Blvd and W Venice Ave. (south side), Venice

The annual Venice Holiday Parade steps off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Over 100 local companies, schools, churches, social organization and music groups will walk the parade route. Drinks and other goodies will be offered for sale by high school booster clubs, Scouts and other local nonprofit service groups.

The parade begins at the corner of Park Blvd. and W. Venice Ave (south side). It will proceed on the north side of W. Venice Ave. after crossing over Harbor Drive. From there, it will make a turn on Nokomis Avenue and go all the way down to Turin Street.

Pre-parade entertainment can be enjoyed at the corner of the corner of Harbor Drive and W. Venice Ave. and the corner of Nokomis Ave. and W. Venice Ave, starting at 5:30 p.m.

More information on early chair setup and road closures can be found online.

Location: 330 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg

For those more interested in soccer than Black Friday shopping, the City of St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, The American Outlaws, Great Bay Distributing and more are presenting a USA World Cup Watch Party at Williams Park.

The family-friendly event will consist of food, drinks, live music and soccer on giant LED TV screens. There will also be meet-and-greets with the Rowdies.

Tickets to the watch party are $20 and can be purchased online. Kids 13 and under receive free admission. Tickets include a complimentary beverage upon entry.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Ocean Aid 360.

Location: 215 Sydney Washer Rd, Dover

The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights begins on Thanksgiving Day and will run throughout New Years Day.

Guests will experience a winter wonderland at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

This year’s event features a nearly two-mile drive-thru of light features as well as a walking visit to Santa’s Village. The light displays are designed to appeal to all ages and backgrounds and include Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza.

In addition to the light display, guests can enjoy “Santa Barnyard,” which includes camel rides, family-friendly games and activities including face painting, holiday movies and shorts, holiday treats and delicacies and visits with Santa.

Tickets to the Tampa Bay Festival of Lights are $25 per car.

Location: 5135 N. Florida Ave, Tampa

Holiday shoppers are encouraged to support local businesses and enjoy sales and prizes on Small Business Saturday in Seminole Heights. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations.

Shop participants include Cleanse Apothecary, Cactus Moon, D&D Antiques, The Far Forest, Coffee and Gift Shop, Phoenix Studio, Tiger Dust, Southern Brewery & Winery and more.