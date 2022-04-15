TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in the Tampa Bay area, and there’s plenty to do both indoors and out to enjoy it to the fullest.

From ball and roller hockey games at Bolts Hockeyfest, to celebrating eight years of Big Top Brewing, to picking your own fresh blueberries, there’s something for everyone and every family to enjoy.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the inaugural Bolts HockFest on Saturday at Albert Whitted Park in St. Petersburg. The festival is part of the largest street and roller hockey tournament in North America that showcases 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 competitions for all genders.

The tournament will feature ball and roller hockey games, with teams being guaranteed to play at least three games, with the chance to participate in playoffs.

Team registration lasts through the start of the tournament, or until it is sold out, for $500 a team. Each player will receive a jersey, dri-fit t-shirt and more.

Location: 2010 N Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa

The Cuban Club will be home to the Tampa qualifier of the Red Bull Dance Your Style contest. The 1-on-1 knockout battle tournament “pits any and all styles against each other,” according to Red Bull. Hip-hop freestylers, house dancers and those with all styles will compete against each other.

Dancers will have no idea what songs the DJ will choose for their battles and it’s all about preparing to freestyle to what song plays.

Doors to the event open at 6 p.m. for the crowd to attend and judge the competitors.

Location: 1901 N Ola Ave, Tampa

The fifth annual Tampa Bay Throw Down cornhole tournament will be held at Armature Works on Saturday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the tournament begins at 9 a.m.

The cost is $100 per two person team and includes three games, two lunch vouchers, two drink vouchers and two t-shirts. Proceeds benefit Tampa Bay Veterans Closet.

Location: 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

The Mainsail Art Festival returns for its 47th year in St. Petersburg on Saturday and Sunday at Vinoy Park. Admission to the festival is free.

There will be more than 250 juried fine art and craft exhibitors that include ceramics, fibers, glass, jewelry, metal, oil/acrylic, watercolor and more. There will also be live entertainment and a culinary arts food court.

Location: 6920 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

The event at Harley-Davidson of Tampa takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be live music, food vendors, apparel vendors and more. Guests can also register to win a new 2021 Harley-Davidson 883.

Location: 975 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota

Big Top Brewing will be releasing “White Hawaiian Lion” during its eight anniversary celebration, which will take place Saturday from 1-11 p.m.

Blake Wallenda will walk the high wire. There will be other live entertainment, a food truck rally, a flea market and more throughout the day.

Location: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

The spring blueberry harvest will be celebrated at Keel Farms and Keely & Curley Winery this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The family-friendly, pet-friendly event features over 100 food and craft vendors, live music, an area for kids and u-pick blueberries.

Tickets for an adult picker are $20, which includes parking, admission, a u-pick pass, a souvenir bucket and two free pounds of blueberries. An adult “picker pal” ticket is $15 and includes parking and general admission to the farm. Tickets for kids older than 2 are $10 and includes general admission.

Location: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg

The Tampa Bay Women’s Expo will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Coliseum.

The expo features exhibits, interactive booths and education on a “wide array of women’s interests,” including fashion, travel, beauty and self-care. A full schedule of seminars and list of vendors can be found here.

Admission and parking are free and the first 500 attendees will receive a free bag.