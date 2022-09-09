TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s plenty to do this weekend in the Tampa Bay area, from the beginnings of Halloween, to family-friendly events.

From Halloween starting at Busch Gardens, to the Buccaneers kicking off their season celebrations on St. Pete Beach, to other events across there area, there is something for everyone.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s annual Halloween event, “Howl-O-Scream” begins Friday, with an all-new haunted house and two new scare zones.

In total, there will be five haunted houses seven and scare zones, as well as three fan-favorite shows.

Rides will be open throughout the park for guests needing a break for the horror to experience a different thrill.

Tickets for the event, which runs through Halloween night, are available online.

Location: 5500 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach

The Bucs Beach Bash will be presented by TradeWinds Island Resort at the RumFish Beach Resort in St. Pete Petersburg on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be music, drinks, prizes, a Kid’s Zone, a performance by country music stars Maddie & Tae and more.

Admission is free and hotel packages are available for two-night stays.

Location: 6340 126th Ave N, Largo

The “I Like it Hot” festival celebrating everything spicy is returning to Largo for its 30th year. The event will include a pepper eating contest, an amateur hot sauce competition, a “hot hula hop contest” and much more. The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and is pet and family-friendly.

Admission and parking at the event are free.

Location: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

Amplify Clearwater is hosting its Taste Fest event at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Friday from 6-9 p.m.

The event will include food from over 20 restaurants, as well as wine, craft beer and more.

General admission is $50 and includes access to the aquarium, as well as samples of food from local restaurants, live entertainment and beer, wine, seltzer, soda and water for purchase.

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

The Tampa Bay Auto Show will take place this weekend, beginning Friday, at the Tampa Convention Center.

According to a press release, representatives from leading manufacturers will be on site to answer questions and provide information on the latest vehicles.

Tickets to the event are $12 for adults, $5 for seniors, military and first responders, and free for children 12 and under.

Location: Corner of 2nd Ave E and 14th Str E, Bradenton

The city of Bradenton will celebrate the grand opening of the park beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday with remarks from Mayor Gene Brown. Opening remarks will be followed by musical performances from the Manatee High School band and more.

The event is free for all to attend.

Location: 4800 US-301, Tampa

The Tampa Bay Women’s Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall on Saturday.

The expo will have experiences in health and wellness, self-care, holistic nutrition, business, shopping and more.

The family-friendly event is free to attend. The first 500 in attendance will get a free swag bag.

Location: 4825 Florida Ave S, Lakeland

Family Fun Center will be giving a free round of mini golf or laser tag this weekend to all teachers, first responders, healthcare workers and those in the grocery and restaurant industry.