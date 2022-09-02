TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a long Labor Day Weekend and there is no shortage of things to do to keep you busy in the Tampa Bay area.

From seeing high-speed watercraft in St. Petersburg, to kicking off Halloween early in Orlando, to strolling downtown Venice shopping for works of art, there’s something for anyone of all tastes to enjoy.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport

Gulfport GeckoFest will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gulfport’s Historic Waterfront.

The end of summer celebration, presented by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, will include artisans and craftsmen selling their wares, food and beverages, live music on two stages, street performers, a costume contest and a walking parade.

This year’s theme is “Game Night.” The event is pet and family-friendly and parking and admission are free.

Location: 230 1st St SE, St. Petersburg

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are teaming up with C&C Lemonade Factory for a lemonade stand fundraiser during the Rowdies game at Al Lang Stadium on Sunday.

Caroline and Charlotte Gallagher’s lemonade stand will be inside the stadium and will be open before and during the game. Lemonade is free, but donations are appreciated. All donations will go to childhood cancer research and advocacy.

You can find out more about C&C Lemonade Factory online and on their event page.

Location: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

The P1 Offshore Grand Prix returns to St. Petersburg this Labor Day Weekend with high-speed watercraft racing near the St. Pete Pier and downtown parks. Races begin Sept. 2 and last through Sept. 4.

According to the event’s website, the race is best viewed live along the course near downtown St. Pete and the pier, but the action will also be nationally broadcast.

The race schedule, as well as VIP tickets, are currently available online.

Location: 6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando

Friday marks the beginning of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, which runs through Halloween. The event is home to 10 haunted houses, included one inspired by artist The Weeknd, as well as five scare zones throughout the park and two live shows.

Tickets for event dates throughout the Halloween season are available online.

Location: 200 West Miami Ave, Venice

Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday to the Downtown Venice Labor Day Weekend Craft Festival. There will be nearly 100 craft artisans selling their wares for visitors to peruse and shop.

There will also be a seasonal Green Market with live plants, handmade soaps and more. The array of art includes folk art, pottery, handmade clothing, beaded utensils, candles, fabric design, hair accessories, handbags, stained glass and more.

The event is pet-friendly. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Florida Main Street Program of Downtown Venice.

Location: 1962 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg

Join Pinellas Ale Works in St. Petersburg on Saturday from 3-10 p.m. for its “Pints for Pups” event. There will be live music, local vendors as well as food vendors, raffles and craft beer.

Vendors include Pet Pall, Davenport Dogs, Tater and Tots Barkuterie, ChicaBoo Acai and more.

Location: 6809 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

7venth Sun Brewery is bringing back its outdoor market in Seminole Heights that will take place on the first Sunday of every month.

In addition to craft beer, those attending can look through artwork, crafts, jewelry, candles, pottery and plants, all supplied by local vendors.

The dog-friendly event will also feature a free propagation station and a free seed bank.

There will be a yoga class from 11:15 a.m. to noon inside the tasting room. Tickets for the class are $20 and are available online.

Location: 910 5th Ave N, Suite A, St. Ptersburg

The Movement Sanctuary in St. Petersburg is hosting an event on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. for folks to update their wardrobe and hang out with a cup of tea or coffee with cookies.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their old clothing to help out the people in the community. The event is for anyone who might need professional clothing or just a re-vamp of their wardrobe.

The event is free, but there is a suggested donation of $5. There is no charge for any clothing attendees take with them.